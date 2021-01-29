South Carolina sees first death from COVID condition that affects kids

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A teenager in South Carolina has died after contracting MIS-C, state health officials confirmed Friday.

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, or MIS-C, is a disease associated with the COVID-19 virus.

It is a rare condition that “occurs in some children and teenagers who have contracted COVID-19 or been in contact with someone infected with the virus,” health officials explained.

A 17-year-old from the Upstate died from MIS-C on Wednesday, the Department of Health and Environmental Control reported.

This is the first child to die from the disease in South Carolina.

“It’s heartbreaking to have to report the death of such a young person,” said Dr. Linda Bell, state epidemiologist. “Our condolences go out to the family and to the many families that have suffered loss related to COVID-19.”

While this is the state’s first death from MIS-C, there have been a total of 42 cases of the disease in the state since it was first reported in July 2020, DHEC said.

DHEC said the vast majority of children with MIS-C recover from the illness. They urge parents to look out for signs of MIS-C in their children.

Symptoms of MIS-C include:

Fever

Abdominal pain

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Neck pain

Rash

Bloodshot eyes

Feeling tired

Emergency warning signs of MIS-C include trouble breathing, chest pain or pressure that does not go away, confusion, inability to wake or stay awake, bluish lips or face, and severe stomach pain.

Health officials warn the current surge of COVID-19 cases in South Carolina could lead to more children getting MIS-C.

“We continue to remind South Carolinians that COVID-19 is spreading in our communities at a high rate and it is vital that we all take the steps we know to protect us all from this deadly disease: wear a mask, stay six feet away from others, wash your hands frequently, and avoid crowds. And when your time comes, get vaccinated,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC Interim Public Health Director. “These simple actions are how we protect ourselves and others, including our children.”

