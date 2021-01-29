Advertisement

South Carolina routs Mississippi State 75-52

(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Zia Cook scored 19 points and Victaria Saxton added 13 to help No. 4 South Carolina rout 21st-ranked Mississippi State 75-52.

After scoring just 10 points in the first quarter and trailing by one, South Carolina used a dominant second quarter to take control of the game.

Cooke scored the first eight points to spark a 12-0 run that led to a 36-23 halftime advantage and the Bulldogs never recovered.

