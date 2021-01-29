S.C. lawmakers advance COVID bill, abortion restrictions and teacher raises

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A few hours before the South Carolina Senate passed a bill banning abortions after a “fetal heartbeat” is detectable, the House passed a multi-million-dollar bill to assist with the state’s fight against COVID-19.

The two chambers, led by significant Republican majorities, now trade legislation with hopes the other pass their respective bills quickly.

“We talk regularly. They knew we were going to start here. We knew they were going to start there,” said Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, R-Edgefield.

“Now, they are going to pass each other, and we are going to be able to do them both,” he added.

The House bill allocates $208 million to the Department of Health and Environmental Control and the Medical University of South Carolina to expand statewide COVID-19 vaccine capacity and improve the state’s coronavirus testing system.

The bill also calls on DHEC to allocate vaccines based on the population size of the four regions of the state (Lowcountry, Midlands, PeeDee, Upstate) rather than by county. Lawmakers said they hope that by allocating vaccine supply this way, rural counties will not fall behind larger population centers like Richland and Charleston counties.

In the Senate, the Fetal Heartbeat Bill bans abortion after six to eight weeks unless the pregnancy threatens the life of the mother, the pregnancy was a result of rape or incest, or if there is a fetal anomaly.

The legislation makes it a felony for medical professionals to perform abortions outside of these parameters and the penalty can be a fine of $10,000, up to two years in jail, or both.

Massey faced criticism from his Democratic colleagues this week for beginning the legislative term with a focus on abortion legislation. While touting the teamwork he said went into passing the Fetal Heartbeat Bill out of the Senate, Massey stressed this was a top priority for many lawmakers’ constituents.

“We understand what the real issues are in South Carolina. We think this is one of them,” he said.

Senate Minority Leader Brad Hutto, D-Orangeburg, said the bill is unconstitutional and will never be enacted because of court challenges.

“There are going to be challenges. We know that. We know what the initial courts are going to do, but we think we structured [the bill] in a way that gives us the best chances of success later on,” Massey said in response to the criticism.

Also in the news ...

The South Carolina House has approved a bill to reinstate some teacher raises into this year’s budget. The bill would restore “step increase” raises that amount to several hundred dollars a year given as teachers gain experience. Legislators paused the pay bumps last spring due to uncertainty of how the COVID-19 pandemic might affect the economy. The bill faces one last vote in the House before it can move to the Senate. The bill, approved Thursday, would dedicate up $50 million to restoring the raises for the current school year. Teachers would get the money in a lump sum payment from their school districts.

