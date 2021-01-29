Reed, Noren beat the rain to take 1st-round lead in Farmers
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 11:11 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Patrick Reed birdied his first three holes and finished with a bogey-free 8-under par 64 to share the lead with Alex Noren after the opening round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines.
Reed, Noren and Scottie Scheffler _ who was one stroke back _ all played the easier North Course and will play the South Course on what could be a wet Friday.
Heavy rain was forecast for overnight and into the second round at the municipal course overlooking the Pacific Ocean.
Peter Malnati and Ryan Palmer each shot a 66 for the lowest score on the South Course.
