Reed, Noren beat the rain to take 1st-round lead in Farmers

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Patrick Reed birdied his first three holes and finished with a bogey-free 8-under par 64 to share the lead with Alex Noren after the opening round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines.

Reed, Noren and Scottie Scheffler _ who was one stroke back _ all played the easier North Course and will play the South Course on what could be a wet Friday.

Heavy rain was forecast for overnight and into the second round at the municipal course overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

Peter Malnati and Ryan Palmer each shot a 66 for the lowest score on the South Course.

