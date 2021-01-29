Advertisement

Reed, Noren beat the rain to take 1st-round lead in Farmers

United States&amp;rsquo; Patrick Reed reacts after winning the fifth hole during a singles...
United States&amp;rsquo; Patrick Reed reacts after winning the fifth hole during a singles match at the Ryder Cup golf tournament Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016, at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minn. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)(WIBW)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 11:11 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Patrick Reed birdied his first three holes and finished with a bogey-free 8-under par 64 to share the lead with Alex Noren after the opening round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines.

Reed, Noren and Scottie Scheffler _ who was one stroke back _ all played the easier North Course and will play the South Course on what could be a wet Friday.

Heavy rain was forecast for overnight and into the second round at the municipal course overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

Peter Malnati and Ryan Palmer each shot a 66 for the lowest score on the South Course.

