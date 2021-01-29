Players who opted out look to shake off rust at Senior Bowl

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Former Wake Forest quarterback Jamie Newman hasn’t played in a game in some 400 days after first switching schools and then opting out of the 2020 season.

Newman is hardly alone among the prospects trying to enhance their draft status this week during practices and meetings for Saturday’s Senior Bowl after long layoffs. Many of the Senior Bowl players had shortened seasons or none at all because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Some chose to opt out of the season and start preparing for the draft — including Newman, Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins and Washington defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike. Others had their seasons postponed to spring or their teams had limited games, if any.

