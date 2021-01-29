Pandemic brings challenges, changes to childbirth, local parents find

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - While we’ve just seen a surge in COVID-19 cases, local hospitals say they’re seeing another increasing trend: births.

Imagine bearing your first child in isolation, with no family or friends to help you gush over your new bundle of joy.

That’s because hospitals have restricted visitors to cut down the spread of coronavirus — although in some cases they allow patients to have a “support person.”

“Just a whole different experience,” said dad Brandon Thornton, who heard his first son’s heartbeat through FaceTime.

“Couldn’t go to any of the sonograms or anything like that,” he said. “She only had me for a support person, and I couldn’t go to none of the things with her.”

Dr. Chadburn Ray, the medical director of labor at Augusta University Health, says it’s been a stressful journey for a lot of couples.

“I think it’s affected a lot of folks’ attitude towards childbirth, and I think that’s what we are seeing nationally,” he said.

And now that coronavirus vaccinations have started rolling out, he says that’s another big decision for moms.

“What percentage is passing through the breast milk?” he said. “Is it safe or is it not?”

Ray says it’s completely safe and doctors are highly recommending it.

“It definitely is taking a toll on moms,” he said. “There is a lot fear and a lot of anxiety. We see more mental health issues.

“It’s a very personal choice, and I think that generates a lot of stress on whether they should or shouldn’t, but it seems to be a very safe thing to do.”

He says doctors are seeing a significant number of pregnant women waiting to be vaccinated.

And although Ray says it’s a harmless process, it requires a lot of thought.

“I can’t give you a good solid answer on yes or no,” he said.

The Thorntons say they were never expecting a delivery quite like this, but they couldn’t be more excited about their first 6-week-old boy.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.