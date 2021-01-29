New COVID strains in the 2-state region: What you need to know

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Now that the first confirmed U.S. cases of a new mutation of COVID-19 have been found in South Carolina , here’s a look at what we know:

What is it?

As viruses spread, they constantly mutate. That’s why there are so many different strains of the flu.

We’re starting to see the same thing happen with coronavirus now.

This new variant in South Carolina is different from the one first seen in the United Kingdom.

That variant was first confirmed in the U.S. at the end of December and has now been seen in over half the country, including Georgia.

Variants are closely monitored for their ability to spread faster or cause more disease.

Experts at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are tracking three different COVID-19 variants — the new South African one, one from Brazil and the one from the United Kingdom.

Twenty-eight states now have seen one of these three mutations, but the Brazil and South Africa ones have only been seen in one state each.

The CDC says Georgia now has 14 cases of the U.K. Variant among the 144 cases nationwide.

How bad is it?

The new strain appear to spread more quickly than the previous version, but there is no evidence to suggest the variant causes more severe illness.

How did it get here?

That’s a lingering question health experts are still trying to figure out. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says there is no connection between the cases, and neither case involves any known travel history.

The South African variant has so far been identified in more than 30 countries, but these are the first two cases in the United States.

Will the vaccines work?

Health experts say the original COVID-19 vaccines could provide protection against this strain while companies like Moderna work to develop a stronger protection against the strain.

They’ll likely develop a booster will come in the form of a third shot for those who have already received two doses.

Until those doses are ready, health officials are still encouraging people to get the original vaccines to keep working toward immunity.

“They are working to develop a booster that may enhance the amount of protection provided,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, interim public health director for South Carolina. “But certainly having the vaccine already and already being vaccinated is going to provide more protection than not being vaccinated at all and will still protect you extremely well from the most common strains we are seeing in this state.”

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says once companies develop a booster a third dose will soon be available for those who have already received two doses.

