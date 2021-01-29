N. Augusta Fire Station 1 finally breaks ground after 8 years

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - The groundbreaking for the new North Augusta Fire Station was around 8 years in the making.

Now the property is bulldozed and the equipment is here, to finally start on a fire station that’s been long-debated.

“I think this is a great example though of where the city worked with residents on a compromise,” North Augusta Councilman Fletcher Dickert said.

It was a compromise that took nearly a decade to reach. And Councilman Dickert was there at the start.

The city went back and forth with neighbors about the location for the new Fire Station Number 1.

“I think we accommodated 20 plus of [citizens’] requests with the design and layout of this,” Dickert said.

Initially, the city wanted to build it on the old Flythe-Seven Gables property. But after pushback, they settled on a lot at the corner of Martintown Road and Observatory Avenue.

“It gives us more of a centralized location. Here we are able to get to those areas we need to get to,” North August Public Safety Chief John Thomas said.

Chief Thomas says their response times will be quicker.

This new, state-of-the-art facility is on a $3.8 million budget.

“We’ve got some new and innovative ways to do firefighting now, so that just helps us tremendously,” he said.

Public safety will park its ladder trucks here, and to accommodate the surrounding neighborhood, they will put up a noise buffer and save trees in the area.

They also may put an emergency signal on Martintown Road.

Chief Thomas says they want to be a good neighbor. And despite what some may believe, councilman Dickert thinks it’s possible. He himself grew up near the old station downtown.

“We always felt it comforting to know that in a time of need, it was right there next door,” he said.

When we spoke with neighbors this afternoon, most of them told said: “It is what it is.” They will support public safety and try and be good neighbors, too.

