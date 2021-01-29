Advertisement

LSU women use big 4th quarter to upset No. 22 Georgia 60-52

The LSU basketball team is getting off to a fast start, receiving and approving...
The LSU basketball team is getting off to a fast start, receiving and approving letter-of-intent papers for its first signees of the fall signing period.(WAFB Sports)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Tiara Young scored 12 of her 17 points in the fourth quarter to help LSU upset No. 22 Georgia 60-52.

Awa Trasi added 13 points and eight rebounds, and Faustine Aifuwa had 12 points and six boards for the Tigers, who pulled even with the Bulldogs in the SEC standings. Jenna Staiti had 19 points and eight rebounds for Georgia.

She scored nine in the fourth quarter, five in the final two minutes to help keep the Bulldogs close.

