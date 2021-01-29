Advertisement

Judge denies second motion for bond in Arbery case

William “Roddie” Bryan
William “Roddie” Bryan(WRDW)
Jan. 29, 2021
BRUNSWICK, Ga. - A Glynn County judge has denied bond for a suspect in the Ahmaud Arbery case.

William Roderick “Roddie” Bryan has been denied a second motion for bail after his attorney argued Bryan should have another hearing because of his uncontrolled high blood pressure while in jail.

Bryan took cellphone video of the deadly encounter between Arbery and Travis and Gregory McMichael. Prosecutors allege he played a larger role.

Arbery died after being shot on Feb. 23. But it was the release of the video in May that led to the arrest of Bryan and the McMichaels, who claimed they though Arbery was a burglar.

Since then, all three have been held in Glynn County jail.

The case was one of several killings of Black people across the country that became the focus of protests. Gregory McMichael was a former law enforcement officer in Glynn County, and the case wasn’t prosecuted for weeks after the shooting, once it drew national attention and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation got involved.

Arbery has family ties to the CSRA and is buried near Waynesboro.

From reports by WTOC and WRDW/WAGT

