Advertisement

Japan prime minister says he’s determined to hold Olympics

FILE - In this June 3, 2020, photo, the Olympic rings float in the water at sunset in the...
FILE - In this June 3, 2020, photo, the Olympic rings float in the water at sunset in the Odaiba section in Tokyo. The Japanese public is being prepared for the reality of next year's postponed Olympics where athletes are likely to face quarantines, spectators will be fewer, and the delay will cost taxpayers billions of dollars. In the last several weeks, IOC President Thomas Bach has given selected interviews outside Japan and hinted at empty stadiums, quarantines and virus testing.(Eugene Hoshiko | AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File) (WABI)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga says he is determined to host the postponed Tokyo Olympics this summer, despite growing uncertainty as coronavirus cases rise at home.

Suga, speaking at a virtual meeting of the World Economic Forum, says the Olympics would be a symbol of human victory over the pandemic. He pledged to get infections under control in Japan as soon as possible and achieve a “safe and secure” Olympics.

Olympic officials have repeatedly said the games will be held in July as planned after a one-year postponement, though various scenarios including the holding of events without spectators are being considered.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County school bus
Three Richmond County schools transition to home learning due to virus
A microscopic look at coronavirus cells.
First 2 U.S. cases of South African COVID-19 strain found in South Carolina
Crime scene tape. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Suspect arrested after 71-year-old man shot in Aiken
Here is what we found in the inspection reports for Motel 6 on Boy Scout Road.
What we found in the inspection reports of the Motel 6 on Boy Scout Road
Residents told to leave Motel 6 in Augusta
What caused residents to be pushed out of an Augusta Motel 6?

Latest News

Griffey hired as MLB senior adviser for youth development
2021 Junior Invitational Canceled
The LSU basketball team is getting off to a fast start, receiving and approving...
LSU women use big 4th quarter to upset No. 22 Georgia 60-52
South Carolina routs Mississippi State 75-52