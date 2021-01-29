I-TEAM Update: DPH names counties with COVID-19 variant cases

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Our I-Team has obtained the list of Georgia counties where the COVID-19 variant, first found in the United Kingdom, has been identified after weeks of back and forth with the Department of Public Health.

This variant was first found in Georgia early this year, quickly following the case surge brought on by the holiday season. Similar variants were reported in Africa and South Africa back in December of 2020.

All of the variant cases that have been reported are around the metro-Atlanta area: cases were found in Gwinnett, Fulton, Cobb, Paulding, Cherokee, Carroll, Douglas, DeKalb, Clayton counties.

Our I-Team has been requesting this data from the state since the first variant case was confirmed on January 5, and only today, after our attorneys notified the Department of Health of our intent to sue, did they release this information to us.

So right now, no cases of the variant have been confirmed in our area yet, but our I-Team will continue to track the spread and the latest data available.

