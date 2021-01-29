Hawks G Kris Dunn (ankle) out at least another 2 weeks

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Hawks guard Kris Dunn will be out at least another two weeks as he continues his recovery from ankle surgery. Dunn signed with the Hawks as a free agent and was expected to be a defensive stopped in the backcourt.

But he has yet to play for his new team. Dunn underwent surgery on his right ankle Dec. 29. The Hawks said Dunn has been participating in impact-based rehab activities, including skipping, jumping and spot shooting.

He will be re-evaluated in two weeks, meaning he will miss another six games and likely more before he is ready to play.

