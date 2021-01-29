Happy Birthday! One of Augusta’s oldest residents has a secret to her longevity

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s time to celebrate at Catholic Social Services in Augusta. Their oldest volunteer, Laura Cameron, turns 105 this weekend.

Born in Massachusetts and raised in Florida, Cameron moved to Augusta in 1946.

“That was after the war, and I had been working for a government wartime agency,” Cameron said. “And, of course, after the war that was gone, and I had to find another government job.”

She retired in 1971 and started volunteering to stay involved, but her favorite way to stay active is ballroom dancing, which she’s been doing for almost a century.

“I started that as a very young girl in the little town where I was born. And that was a little town,” Cameron said. “One doctor, and his wife said we don’t have anything for the kids to do on a Saturday afternoon, so she started a dance class.”

Nearly 100 years later, she still gets lessons once a week at Ballroom in Motion. On this particular Friday, she had the time to give a lesson as well. Waltz, foxtrot, jitterbug, Cameron does it all.

So what’s her secret to a long and happy life?

“Stay busy. Stay involved. Don’t let yourself just drown in a chair,” Cameron said.

By the looks of it, that’ll never happen with her.

They’ve got some good genes in Cameron’s family. Her sister turns 100 in July, and her brother is 98.

