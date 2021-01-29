Advertisement

Griffey hired as MLB senior adviser for youth development

(WKYT)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Ken Griffey Jr. has been hired as a senior adviser to baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred.

The Hall of Fame outfielder will work in baseball operations and youth baseball development. He is tasked with improving diversity at amateur levels.

Griffey will work as an MLB ambassador at youth initiatives and at its special events, including the postseason and the All-Star Game.

Griffey was a 13-time All-Star who hit .284 with 630 homers and 1,836 RBIs in 22 seasons for Seattle, Cincinnati and the Chicago White Sox. He was elected to the Hall in 2016.

