GBI investigates shooting this morning in Thomson

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a shooting that happened Friday morning in Thomson.

Details are scant, but the agency confirmed that the shooting happened early near the 100 block of Springfield Street.

It happened at the Brickyard Village Apartments, the agency confirmed to News 12. That’s on the north side of the city near Main Street and a few blocks south of the Walmart Supercenter.

The circumstances and severity of injuries suffered were unknown.

However, the agency said it expected to release more information later.

