Downtown VA hospital gets through power outage with generator

Charlie Norwood downtown location
Charlie Norwood downtown location(WRDW)
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Charlie Norwood Veterans Affairs Medical Center dealt with a power outage that affected its 15th Street location late this morning.

According to Georgia Power outage reports, it appeared to be the only location affected.

The facility continued operating.

“We’re assessing the severity/cause of the outage in cooperation with the utilities provider, but our emergency generator/backup power system is operating, ensuring we’re able to continue operations and provide services,” spokesman William L. Martin told News 12 around 10:30 a.m.

Power had been restored by 10:50 a.m.

MORE | As public vaccinations open up, local hospitals see reason for hope

