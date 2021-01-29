Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a cold start this morning with most of us below the freezing mark (32°) temperatures will rise into the low 40s by midday. High pressure will be centered just to our north most of today keeping skies mostly sunny and temps close to normal. Highs will be below average in the low 50s. Winds will be variable during the day generally less than 10 mph.

We are expecting to get back down in the upper 20s and low 30s by early Saturday morning. Saturday currently looks dry with mostly sunny skies early, but turning more cloudy into the afternoon and evening. Highs are expected to be a little warmer in the mid to upper 50s. Winds will be turning out of the southeast and stay between 5-10 mph.

Another rain maker looks to move in late Saturday into Sunday. A warm front is expected to bring the chance for rain Saturday night into early Sunday. Low temperatures early Sunday look tricky with the warm front moving through. Right now thinking official lows Sunday will be in the 40s, but temperatures could increase Saturday night into Sunday morning. The main cold front side of the system will move through Sunday into Sunday night. Rain totals for Sunday’s system look to be between 0.25-0.75″. Highs on Sunday will be warmer in the mid 60s. Winds are expected to be a little breezy as the system moves through between 10-15 mph.

We are expecting dry conditions by Monday morning with lows in the mid 40s. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies expected Monday with highs in the mid 50s. Monday is expected to remain breezy with winds sustained between 12-18 mph.

Tuesday and Wednesday next week look seasonal and dry with highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 30s. Winds look to stay a little breezy Tuesday, but should start to calm down again Wednesday.

