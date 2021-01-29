Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Clear skies and chilly temperatures expected this evening. Temperatures are expected to drop to the upper 20s across most of the region by early Saturday morning. Lows inside Bobby Jones will likely stay closer to 32. Winds will be calm overnight.

Lows temperatures early Friday are expected to range from the upper 20s to low 30s. (WRDW)

Saturday currently looks dry with mostly sunny skies early, but turning more cloudy into the afternoon and evening. Highs are expected to be back in the mid to low 50s. Winds will be turning out of the southeast and stay between 5-10 mph.

Staying dry Saturday, but rain is expected by Sunday. (WRDW)

Another rain maker looks to move in late Saturday into Sunday. A warm front is expected to bring the chance for rain Saturday night into early Sunday. Low temperatures early Sunday look tricky with the warm front moving through. Right now thinking official lows Sunday will be in the 40s, but temperatures could increase Saturday night into Sunday morning. The main cold front side of the system will move through Sunday into Sunday night. Rain totals for Sunday’s system look to be between 0.25-0.50″. Highs on Sunday will be warmer in the mid 60s, but cold air damming could keep our northern counties much cooler in the 50s. Winds are expected to be a little breezy as the system moves through between 10-15 mph out of the southwest.

A few isolated showers will remain possible by Monday morning with lows in the mid 40s. Monday is expected to remain breezy with winds sustained between 12-18 mph. Most of the day Monday looks dry across the area, but clouds will stick around. Highs will be cooler in the mid to low 50s.

Tuesday looks seasonal and dry with highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 30s. Slightly warmer highs in the low 60s are expected by Wednesday. Next week looks mostly dry until we get to next Friday with another cold front expected to move through the region.

