Chiefs trying for first Super Bowl repeat win in 16 years

FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021 file photo, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid,...
FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021 file photo, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, right, watches quarterback Patrick Mahomes warm up before an NFL divisional round football game against the Cleveland Browns in Kansas City. On Feb. 7, 2021, the Kansas City Chiefs will be the latest franchise to attempt winning successive Super Bowls when they take on the Buccaneers. In Tampa, of all places. Against Tom Brady, of all people. Only twice since the Patriots pulled off the last repeat in the 2003 and 2004 season has a champion gotten back to the big game. Seattle failed in 2014 against New England, no less; remember Malcolm Butler's goal-line interception? and the Patriots in 2017, the Super Bowl featuring the Philly Special. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 8:16 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(AP) - Do it again? Not in the NFL, at least not lately. On Feb. 7 the Kansas City Chiefs will be the latest franchise to attempt winning successive Super Bowls when they take on the Buccaneers. In Tampa of all places.

Against Tom Brady of all people. It’s an achievement simply to get this far once again. The most recent repeat champions were the Patriots with Brady in the 2003 and 2004 seasons.

They even beat current Chiefs coach Andy Reid, then with Philadelphia, to secure the double.

