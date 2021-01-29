Chiefs trying for first Super Bowl repeat win in 16 years

(AP) - Do it again? Not in the NFL, at least not lately. On Feb. 7 the Kansas City Chiefs will be the latest franchise to attempt winning successive Super Bowls when they take on the Buccaneers. In Tampa of all places.

Against Tom Brady of all people. It’s an achievement simply to get this far once again. The most recent repeat champions were the Patriots with Brady in the 2003 and 2004 seasons.

They even beat current Chiefs coach Andy Reid, then with Philadelphia, to secure the double.

