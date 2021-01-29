Advertisement

Can you help deputies find this missing 15-year-old?

Ra’Dasia Thomas
Ra’Dasia Thomas(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 8:43 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenager.

Ra’Dasia Thomas, 15, was last seen Thursday in the 2400 block of Emery Hills Drive.

She was wearing a blue letter jacket with a yellow R on the front of the jacket and blue jeans. She is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Authorities also released a photo of her.

Anyone with information is urged to call Sgt. Daniel Madden at 706-821-1048 or 706-821-1080.

MORE | Pandemic brings challenges, changes to childbirth, local parents find

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County school bus
Three Richmond County schools transition to home learning due to virus
A microscopic look at coronavirus cells.
First 2 U.S. cases of South African COVID-19 strain found in South Carolina
Crime scene tape. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Suspect arrested after 71-year-old man shot in Aiken
Residents told to leave Motel 6 in Augusta
What caused residents to be pushed out of an Augusta Motel 6?
COVID-19 vaccine
Ga. educators plead for vaccine — and clinic that gave them shots gets suspended

Latest News

William “Roddie” Bryan
Judge denies second motion for bond in Arbery case
Pandemic brings challenges, changes to childbirth, local parents find
COVID
COVID-19 updates: New strains, state stats, double masks and more
Pregnancy
Creating a family poses challenges during isolation