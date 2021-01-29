Can you help deputies find this missing 15-year-old?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenager.

Ra’Dasia Thomas, 15, was last seen Thursday in the 2400 block of Emery Hills Drive.

She was wearing a blue letter jacket with a yellow R on the front of the jacket and blue jeans. She is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Authorities also released a photo of her.

Anyone with information is urged to call Sgt. Daniel Madden at 706-821-1048 or 706-821-1080.

