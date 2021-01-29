2021 Junior Invitational Canceled

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. – Originally scheduled for March 18-20 at Sage Valley Golf Club, the 2021 Junior Invitational, the invitation-only premier international junior golf tournament, has been canceled due to current challenges surrounding COVID-19 and the tournament’s ability to adequately address the health and safety of all of the various constituents of the event. The 10-year-old tournament was poised to host the inaugural girls’ competition in 2021, however, hosting the high caliber event the Junior Invitational is known for isn’t possible this calendar year.

“While we’re disappointed to cancel the Junior Invitational, it’s imperative that we prioritize the health of all participants, families, golf course staff and others needed to stage a world-class event like this,” said Pete Davis, chairman of the SVJI Sports Foundation. “The Foundation Board, the Tournament Committee, and the Club at Sage Valley examined every possible alternative, and we ultimately determined it was not feasible to host the tournament this year due to the ongoing issues with COVID-19, new travel restrictions and unknowns surrounding the vaccine rollout.”

Last year, with the help of LPGA Tour stars Lexi Thompson and Lorie Kane, the SVJI Sports Foundation announced the prestigious junior golf tournament will include a girl’s competition held simultaneously with the boys starting in 2021.

“This was going to be a historic year with the addition of the world’s top junior girl golfers, which makes this even more disappointing,” added Davis. “Eligibility for the 2022 Junior Invitational will begin anew. We’re saddened for the boys and girls aging out of the event, and we wish them the best in their bright futures in college golf and beyond. We look forward to a safe and strong return next March.”

Recognized by Golfweek as the #1 junior event in golf, the Junior Invitational welcomes the very best junior golfers from around the world to Sage Valley Golf Club in Graniteville, South Carolina, each year. Founded in 2011, it has become one of the most desired invitations in the world of competitive junior golf. Past participants have included some of the top names in golf: Justin Thomas, Colin Morikawa, Joaquin Niemann, Scottie Scheffler, Matthew Wolff and more. For more information, visit www.juniorinvitational.com.

Sage Valley Golf Club, host of the Junior Invitational, is located only minutes from historic Augusta, Georgia, and is surrounded by several thousand acres of preserved southern pine forest.

