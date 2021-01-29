Advertisement

2 dead, 3 hurt in shooting outside Pennsylvania club

Gunfire early Friday left two people dead and three wounded outside a strip club in western...
Gunfire early Friday left two people dead and three wounded outside a strip club in western Pennsylvania, authorities said.(Gray Media)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 6:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. (AP) — Gunfire early Friday left two people dead and three wounded outside a strip club in western Pennsylvania, authorities said.

According to the Allegheny County Police Department, first responders found five victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Two men were pronounced dead at the scene in McKees Rocks. Three other adults were taken to hospitals for treatment. Their conditions were not known.

Authorities have not released any names.

Homicide detectives were investigating and no other information was available.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County school bus
Three Richmond County schools transition to home learning due to virus
A microscopic look at coronavirus cells.
First 2 U.S. cases of South African COVID-19 strain found in South Carolina
Crime scene tape. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Suspect arrested after 71-year-old man shot in Aiken
Residents told to leave Motel 6 in Augusta
What caused residents to be pushed out of an Augusta Motel 6?
COVID-19 vaccine
Ga. educators plead for vaccine — and clinic that gave them shots gets suspended

Latest News

Pandemic brings challenges, changes to childbirth, local parents find
A lawsuit claims the tuna Subway uses isn't real tuna. Subway says their tuna is wild-caught.
Lawsuit claims Subway tuna is fake
COVID
COVID-19 updates: New strains, state stats, double masks and more
Pregnancy
Creating a family poses challenges during isolation
Racist messages mailed to neighbors in Atlanta
Racist messages mailed to neighbors in Atlanta