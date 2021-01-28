Weather Blog: This Day In Weather History

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - While snow may not be the most common thing to see in the southeast on occasion it is possible. So far this winter a couple locations were able to see the flakes and even a light coating on the grassy surfaces. The video below was taken in Edgefield County earlier this month. While was snowing, this particular location didn’t see the flakes stick to the ground. For more video and image from that day click here.

7 years ago many locations around the CSRA saw measurable snowfall. Between the 28th and 29th of that January Augusta received 1.5 inches of snow. Some locations in McDuffie and northern Lincoln & McCormick counties saw around 4 inches!

Total snowfall across the region. (NWS: Columbia)

Here in North Augusta, we saw similar snow totals to Augusta, between 1 and 2 inches. In the image below you can see members of the News 12 team gathered outside to check out the snowfall.

Members of the News 12 team gather outside the station to check out the snowfall. (Meredith Anderson)

The snowfall extended further to the East and West of the CSRA, and could be seen from space. This image was taken by one of the weather satellites at the time and was outlined to show where snow covered the ground.

This satellite image shows how the snow looked from space across eastern portions of the country. (NWS: Columbia)

