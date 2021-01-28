Water advisory issued for portions of Edgefield Co.

EDGEFIELD CO., SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Edgefield County Water and Sewer Authority is advising a portion of their customers to boil their water for at least one full minute before use.

The water authority experienced an 8-inch main break on Martintown Rd caused by a contractor hitting the water main.

The customers in the following areas are under this advisory:

Around the area of Martintown Rd

From Currytown Rd to Woodlawn, Briggs Rd

From Martintown Rd to Deer Springs Rd, Woodlawn Rd to include all secondary roads

Cannon Mill Subdivision

Summerlake Subdivision

Smokeridge Dr

Smokey Cir

Cherry Tree Ln

Currytown Rd

From Martintown to Plantation Point

This advisory is in effect until notified by the Edgefield County Water and Sewer Authority.

If you have any questions concerning this notice, you can contact the Edgefield County Water and Sewer Authority at (803) 637-3011.

