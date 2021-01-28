Water advisory issued for portions of Edgefield Co.
EDGEFIELD CO., SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Edgefield County Water and Sewer Authority is advising a portion of their customers to boil their water for at least one full minute before use.
The water authority experienced an 8-inch main break on Martintown Rd caused by a contractor hitting the water main.
The customers in the following areas are under this advisory:
Around the area of Martintown Rd
From Currytown Rd to Woodlawn, Briggs Rd
From Martintown Rd to Deer Springs Rd, Woodlawn Rd to include all secondary roads
Cannon Mill Subdivision
Summerlake Subdivision
Smokeridge Dr
Smokey Cir
Cherry Tree Ln
Currytown Rd
From Martintown to Plantation Point
This advisory is in effect until notified by the Edgefield County Water and Sewer Authority.
If you have any questions concerning this notice, you can contact the Edgefield County Water and Sewer Authority at (803) 637-3011.
Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.