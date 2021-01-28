Two I-20 west closures will affect state line traffic Thurs.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Drivers using Interstate 20 west entering Georgia could experience delays Thursday morning and evening.

The section from the Savannah River to the Augusta Canal will close to one-lane from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., and then again from 9:00 p.m. to roughly midnight.

Bridge inspections Georgia DOT will close a single Interstate 20 lane on the morning of Jan. 28, before an emergency guardrail repair later that night

Georgia DOT asks that all drivers to remember to practice safe driving when traveling through work zones.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.