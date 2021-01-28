Truck overturns on Highway 1, spilling contents on road

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A truck carrying what appears to be scrap materials overturned on Highway 1, causing parts of the road to be closed.

The accident happened around 10 a.m. near exit 17 and Mae’s Video.

According to the North Augusta Department of Public Safety, only one lane of traffic remains open while responders work to clean up the road.

Expect delays if you are in the area.

