Advertisement

Truck overturns on Highway 1, spilling contents on road

A truck carrying what appears to be scrap materials overturned on Highway 1, causing parts of...
A truck carrying what appears to be scrap materials overturned on Highway 1, causing parts of the road to be closed.(WRDW)
By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 10:58 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A truck carrying what appears to be scrap materials overturned on Highway 1, causing parts of the road to be closed.

The accident happened around 10 a.m. near exit 17 and Mae’s Video.

According to the North Augusta Department of Public Safety, only one lane of traffic remains open while responders work to clean up the road.

Expect delays if you are in the area.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Theondra Ransom
Deputies reveal details on I-20 road rage shooting
Kenyarda Ketrelle Berrian, 36.
Burke County school district ex-staffer arrested on sex assault charge
Jennifer Watkins
Family, community mourn loss of educator in Columbia County
Richmond County school bus
Two Richmond County schools transition to home learning due to virus
This GDOT traffic camera shows rescue operations taking place at 8:15 a.m. Jan. 27, 2021, on...
Crash causes major traffic snags, minor injuries near Grovetown

Latest News

Generic police lights
1 person shot in north Aiken, according to authorities
State Superintendent Molly Spearman said Wednesday in an education committee meeting, that when...
SC superintendent cites new CDC guidelines, pushes for return to classrooms
South Carolina State House
South Carolina House aims to rewrite vaccine allocation plan
A worker at the Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections works to process absentee...
Georgia bill would require copy of ID for mail-in voting