South Carolina House aims to rewrite vaccine allocation plan

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina lawmakers are vying to override the Department of Health and Environmental Control’s board on a vaccine allocation plan meant to equitably portion out the state’s limited vaccine supply.

The House gave key approval Wednesday to the measure.

It’s part of a bill to direct up to $208 million in state surplus funds to bolster the state’s vaccine rollout.

The plan would allocate vaccine across the state’s four regions and take into account rural and low-income communities.

The state is also getting a 16% bump in how many vaccine doses it will receive in the next few weeks.

Earlier this week, the DHEC board voted to replace the current plan under which providers in smaller counties wait to get doses from providers in bigger counties. Leaders hope it will help with efficiency and equity within the state, but there is some concern rural areas are still getting left behind.

Previously, counties with bigger populations have been getting more COVID-19 vaccine doses.

There was not an allocation model in place before the decision Tuesday, according to interim Public Health Director Dr. Brannon Traxler. That caused a problem the last couple of weeks when DHEC added the 70 and older population to Phase 1A.

It caused vaccine locations to ask for four times as many doses to keep up with demand. Traxler says having a set model makes it more equitable across the board.

From reports by WBTV and The Associated Press