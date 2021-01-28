Advertisement

AU Health flooded by phone calls about vaccinations

By Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 8:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University Health is asking people not to call the hospital or the churches where it’s holding COVID-19 vaccination clinics to ask questions about vaccine availability and scheduling.

Instead, officials want people to use the internet.

The hospital said the flood of phone calls it’s been receiving has made it hard to determine when there’s an emergency.

To help people identify vaccine locations with appointment availability, AU Health has established a partner page to the registration site on the Augusta Health webpage. This and the registration site are the only resources for vaccine availability, AU Health said.

“We will evaluate options for those with computer access issues as we move forward, but currently, we ask that people visit the site for the latest information,” said AU Health media relations specialist Lisa Kaylor.

Several days ago, Windsor, S.C, resident Judie Johnson pointed out to News 12 the irony that the very people who are eligible for vaccinations right now — seniors — are some of the people most likely to not use computers or the internet.

Others in the region live in rural areas without reliable internet access.

“What do you do? Where do you go? I mean, it’s like a set of people that if you don’t have a computer and you can’t go online, you’ll just be forgotten,” Johnson told News 12.

We asked Kaylor about the options for this population, and she said: “I certainly understand. We are working through this with our partner vaccination sites and will provide an update when we have one.”

