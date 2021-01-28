Outspoken Ga. congresswoman faces backlash, ouster attempt

WASHINGTON - Georgia U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is facing backlash over social media posts reportedly calling for violence against prominent Democrats.

Her posts also promote conspiracy theories.

This comes as Parkland mass shooting survivor David Hogg is opening up about the moment Greene confronted him in March 2019 before she was elected to represent Georgia in Congress.

Video of the confrontation went viral Wednesday.

“Why are you supporting red flag gun laws that attack our Second Amendment rights? And why are you using kids as a barrier,” she said.

As Hogg walks away, without addressing him, Greene says he’s a coward.

She claims his activism was funded by billionaire philanthropist George Soros, who’s often the subject of far-right conspiracy theories.

Now Hogg is responding.

“There was no amount of money that you could ever pay any of us to do this work because that’s not why we do it. None of us want to be doing this, but we have to because sadly corrupt elected officials like Marjorie Taylor Greene in Congress and would rather choose to protect guns, uh, than children,” he said.

Greene said in a written statement Wednesday the video was taken while she was in Washington, “going from office to office in the Senate to oppose the radical gun-control agenda that David Hogg was pushing.”

No questions allowed

All this comes as just Wednesday night, a journalist was asked to leave and threatened to be arrested for asking a question at Greene’s town hall meeting.

The media were invited to Greene’s event in Dalton.

But once journalists got there, they were told they weren’t allowed to speak to guests or the congresswoman.

A local TV news reporter decided to try to ask a question anyway.

That’s when two uniformed sheriff’s deputies were called over to escort the journalist out and threatened to charge her with criminal trespassing.

Trouble in the House?

Meanwhile, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi intensified pressure Thursday on House Republican leaders for their handling of the controversial GOP freshman, denouncing them for placing a lawmaker who Pelosi says has “mocked the killing of little children” on the chamber’s education committee.

Greene supported Facebook posts that advocated violence against Democrats and the FBI. One suggested shooting Pelosi in the head. In response to a post raising the prospect of hanging former President Barack Obama, Greene responded that the “stage is being set.”

On Thursday, Pelosi referred to social media posts reported by Media Matters for America, a liberal watchdog group, in which Greene pushed conspiracy theories or “liked” posts that challenged the veracity of mass shootings at schools in Newtown, Conn., and Parkland, Fla.

“Assigning her to the education committee, when she has mocked the killing of little children” at those schools, “what could they be thinking, or is thinking too generous a word for what they might be doing,” Pelosi said of Republican leaders. “It’s absolutely appalling.”

Meanwhile, a Democratic congressman from California is drafting that resolution aimed at Greene.

The move comes after a review of her social media from before she was elected reportedly shows some that supported violence against politicians.

Some of her posts conspiracy theories, including a video from 2019 where she confronted a survivor of the Parkland school shooting.

In a statement on Twitter, Greene said, “Over the years, I’ve had teams of people manage my pages. Many posts have been liked and shared. Some did not represent my views.”

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.