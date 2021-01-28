More vaccine doses on the way to Georgia, South Carolina

As Georgia and South Carolina scramble to keep up with demand for COVID-19 vaccinations, more doses are headed for the region.

The federal government says Georgia will begin receiving at least 25,000 more COVID-19 vaccines weekly. That’s a 16% increase from the previous allotment of 120,000 doses each week, bringing the new weekly total to 145,900 doses.

Gov. Brian Kemp said his office will be working with the Biden administration to get even more.

State Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey said the state isn’t getting enough doses for a state its size.

The state says there are around 2 million Georgians included in this phase of the vaccine rollout, but so far, not even half have been able to receive the vaccine. However, the governor says a lot of progress has been made inside Georgia’s nursing homes.

Meanwhile South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster says the Palmetto State is expecting more doses, as well.

The state Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Wednesday that the federal government is giving the state 72,000 doses starting next week. That’s about 10,000 more than the state has been getting.

McMaster says state officials are determined to provide as many vaccine doses as they can.

“I want to assure everyone that we are determined to get that vaccine in their arms to everyone who wants it,” he said.

South Carolina ranks 26th in the nation for shots given so far.

