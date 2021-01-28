MAU Workforce Solutions to hold drive-thru industrial hiring event

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - MAU Workforce Solutions will hold a drive-thru hiring event to fill immediate job openings on the MAU team working at several manufacturing companies in the area, including Kimberly-Clark, Textron, GIW and John Deere.

MAU is seeking qualified candidates to join the team as machine operators, forklift operators, assemblers and foundry workers.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 6 at the Dillard’s overflow parking lot at Augusta Mall, 3450 Wrightsboro Road.

MAU says it will take all necessary precautions to ensure everyone’s safety. The applicants will not have to leave their cars. Candidates who are unable to attend the hiring event can fill out the form at www.mau.com/augusta-ga to request a virtual interview at another time.

MAU Workforce Solutions is an independent, family-owned company that since 1973 has provided global staffing, recruiting and outsourcing services.

