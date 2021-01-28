I-20 lane widening project trudges on after weather delays

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’ve crossed the two-state line since December 2019, you’ve seen the Georgia Department of Transportation working on their lane widening project.

They say they’re a little bit behind their original schedule, but they’re still on track to have the lane widening project finished up by the middle of next year.

“There were additional capacity needs in the bridges over the canal and the Savannah River were just basically obsolete. They’ve seen better days. Both of them were built in the mid-1960s,” Kyle Collins with GDOT District Communications said.

Collins says the bridge sees between 60 and 70,000 cars a day, and the lanes simply aren’t wide enough. It was also becoming an issue for emergency vehicles to get through.

“You’re going to have an extra lane on each side, and in addition to that you’re going to have 12-foot inside and outside shoulders added,” Collins said.

The original plan was to be done in January 2022. The weather has forced them to push back, and they’ve set a new target of summer 2022.

“All these rainy days we consistently have, have slowed down that portion,” Collins said. “Hopefully things will be able to rev up this summer to really kickstart that bridge construction.”

All of the construction happens at night, meaning you shouldn’t see any lane closures during the day. Earlier, one lane was closed, but that was for a standard bridge inspection.

“Every few years, every single bridge in the state gets inspected. Over 14,000 get inspected,” Collins explained. “That’s just part of our normal process. There wasn’t anything to worry about. That was standard procedure.”

Collins says the Augusta Canal Bridge Project is coming along well and should be done phase two of three by the end of February.

If you’re crossing the river Thursday night, you may notice some extra construction going on. Collins says that’s emergency guard rail repair.

It’s pretty common, and it’s actually one of the reasons they’re doing this lane widening project in the first place.

That will take place tonight from nine until about one in the morning, so no long-term delays there.

