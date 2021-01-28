Advertisement

Hank Aaron may replace Klan leader’s name on Ga. school

Former Atlanta Braves' Hank Aaron is honored during a ceremony before a baseball game between...
Former Atlanta Braves' Hank Aaron is honored during a ceremony before a baseball game between the Braves and the San Diego Padres in Atlanta, Friday, April 14, 2017. The Braves are playing their first regular-season game in SunTrust Park, the new suburban stadium that replaced Turner Field.(AP Photo/John Bazemore)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 12:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Late baseball Hall of Famer Hank Aaron is among several names being considered to replace a Ku Klux Klan member’s name on an Atlanta high school.

A school board committee narrowed a list of recommended name changes for Forrest Hill Academy on Wednesday and included two tributes to the Milwaukee and Atlanta Braves right fielder, including Hank Aaron Center of Learning and Growth and Hank Aaron New Beginnings Academy.

Aaron died last week at the age of 86.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the naming committee will meet Feb. 25 to choose a recommendation.

Forrest Hill Academy is named after Nathan Bedford Forrest, a Confederate general and Ku Klux Klan leader.

