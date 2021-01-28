Advertisement

Golden Harvest to distribute free food in Grovetown, Midville

Volunteers work during a Golden Harvest Food Bank contactless distribution event in Aiken.
Volunteers work during a Golden Harvest Food Bank contactless distribution event in Aiken.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 7:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re in need of some fresh nutrition, Golden Harvest Food Bank is holding two mobile markets today and one next week.

A no-touch drive-thru food distribution will take place from noon to 2 p.m. today at Macedonia Church of Grovetown, 304 Un Court.

Just make sure your trunk is empty so volunteers can load up the food for you.

Other ones are planned at 1 p.m. today at 51 Church St. in Midville and 10 a.m. next Thursday at 104 Johns St. in Grovetown.

