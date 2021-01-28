Advertisement

Georgia bill would require copy of ID for mail-in voting

A worker at the Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections works to process absentee...
A worker at the Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections works to process absentee ballots at the State Farm Arena Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, in Atlanta.(Source: AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 9:07 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — A member of Georgia’s state Senate has introduced a bill that would require people to make copies of their photo ID and mail it to election officials twice to vote absentee by mail.

A large increase in mail voting helped propel Democrats to victory in November’s presidential election and in two Jan. 5 U.S. Senate runoffs.

State election officials have said unequivocally that there was no widespread fraud or irregularities. Senate Bill 29 was introduced by Republican Sen. Jason Anavitarte of Dallas.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the bill would require voters to include a copy of a photo ID when requesting an absentee ballot and when returning it.

MORE | Calif. Democrat aims to kick Ga. congresswoman out of U.S. House

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Theondra Ransom
Deputies reveal details on I-20 road rage shooting
Kenyarda Ketrelle Berrian, 36.
Burke County school district ex-staffer arrested on sex assault charge
Jennifer Watkins
Family, community mourn loss of educator in Columbia County
Richmond County school bus
Two Richmond County schools transition to home learning due to virus
This GDOT traffic camera shows rescue operations taking place at 8:15 a.m. Jan. 27, 2021, on...
Crash causes major traffic snags, minor injuries near Grovetown

Latest News

State Superintendent Molly Spearman said Wednesday in an education committee meeting, that when...
SC superintendent cites new CDC guidelines, pushes for return to classrooms
South Carolina State House
South Carolina House aims to rewrite vaccine allocation plan
Phone
AU Health flooded by phone calls about vaccinations
This is the McKenna Gate of Fort Gordon.
Don’t be alarmed by Fort Gordon training this morning