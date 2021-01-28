Georgia bill would require copy of ID for mail-in voting

ATLANTA (AP) — A member of Georgia’s state Senate has introduced a bill that would require people to make copies of their photo ID and mail it to election officials twice to vote absentee by mail.

A large increase in mail voting helped propel Democrats to victory in November’s presidential election and in two Jan. 5 U.S. Senate runoffs.

State election officials have said unequivocally that there was no widespread fraud or irregularities. Senate Bill 29 was introduced by Republican Sen. Jason Anavitarte of Dallas.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the bill would require voters to include a copy of a photo ID when requesting an absentee ballot and when returning it.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.