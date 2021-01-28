Advertisement

Ga. senators advance bill to give Columbia County its own court district

By Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Legislation to split Columbia County from the Augusta Judicial Circuit has been approved by the state Senate Judiciary Committee.

Under the measure known as Senate Bill 9, Richmond and Burke counties would stay together in the Augusta Circuit.

Richmond County would have five judges and could later go through the process to appoint a sixth, if needed.

Columbia would have three.

The split would take effect July 1.

The governor would need to appoint a new district attorney for Columbia County.

The Augusta Commission recently agreed to support Columbia County leaders in their wish to split.

This was a factor in the senators’ discussions Wednesday.

The bill summary

A Bill to be entitled an Act to create a new judicial circuit for the State of Georgia, to be known as the Columbia Judicial Circuit and to be composed of Columbia County; to provide for the transfer of certain funds from the Augusta Judicial Circuit to the Columbia Judicial Circuit; to provide for and allocate circuit-wide costs and expenditures; to conform the county salary supplements for the judges of the Augusta Judicial Circuit; to amend Article 1 of Chapter 6 of Title 15 of the O.C.G.A., relating to general provisions regarding the superior courts, so as to revise the composition and terms of court of the Augusta Judicial Circuit; to provide for related matters; to repeal conflicting laws; and for other purposes.

CAPITOL | Georgia bill would require copy of ID for mail-in voting

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Theondra Ransom
Deputies reveal details on I-20 road rage shooting
Kenyarda Ketrelle Berrian, 36.
Burke County School District ex-staffer arrested on sex assault charge
Jennifer Watkins
Family, community mourn loss of educator in Columbia County
Richmond County school bus
Two Richmond County schools transition to home learning due to virus
This GDOT traffic camera shows rescue operations taking place at 8:15 a.m. Jan. 27, 2021, on...
Crash causes major traffic snags, minor injuries near Grovetown

Latest News

South Carolina lawmakers
Bill banning abortions after 6 to 8 weeks faces one more big hurdle in the S.C. Senate
MAU Workforce Solutions
MAU Workforce Solutions to hold drive-thru industrial hiring event
A microscopic look at coronavirus cells.
DHEC: Nation’s first 2 cases of South African COVID-19 variant found in S.C.
A truck carrying what appears to be scrap materials overturned on Highway 1, causing parts of...
Traffic troubles plague U.S. 1, I-20 in North Augusta area