Ga. senators advance bill to give Columbia County its own court district

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Legislation to split Columbia County from the Augusta Judicial Circuit has been approved by the state Senate Judiciary Committee.

Under the measure known as Senate Bill 9, Richmond and Burke counties would stay together in the Augusta Circuit.

Richmond County would have five judges and could later go through the process to appoint a sixth, if needed.

Columbia would have three.

The split would take effect July 1.

The governor would need to appoint a new district attorney for Columbia County.

The Augusta Commission recently agreed to support Columbia County leaders in their wish to split.

This was a factor in the senators’ discussions Wednesday.

The bill summary

A Bill to be entitled an Act to create a new judicial circuit for the State of Georgia, to be known as the Columbia Judicial Circuit and to be composed of Columbia County; to provide for the transfer of certain funds from the Augusta Judicial Circuit to the Columbia Judicial Circuit; to provide for and allocate circuit-wide costs and expenditures; to conform the county salary supplements for the judges of the Augusta Judicial Circuit; to amend Article 1 of Chapter 6 of Title 15 of the O.C.G.A., relating to general provisions regarding the superior courts, so as to revise the composition and terms of court of the Augusta Judicial Circuit; to provide for related matters; to repeal conflicting laws; and for other purposes.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.