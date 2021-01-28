Advertisement

Ga. educators plead for vaccine — and hospital that gave them shots gets suspended

By Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 5:00 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Nearly a dozen Georgia school superintendents are asking Gov. Brian Kemp to include teachers in Phase 1-a of the coronavirus vaccine rollout.

This comes after the Biden administration announced 25,000 more doses per week will be sent to the Peach State.

Kemp says it’s still not possible with the amount of vaccines the state is receiving.

He says the state is getting 146,000 doses a week right now, with nearly 2 million people in line in Phase 1-a.

Meanwhile, a hospital in Georgia that went ahead and gave teachers the COVID-19   vaccine early is getting a vaccine suspension.

The Georgia Department of Public Health said the Medical Center of Elberton won’t get any new shipments of the vaccine for six months.

The hospital will be allowed to use its remaining supply of the vaccine.

