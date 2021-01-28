Early morning fire damages Augusta home

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Fire crews batted flames early Thursday at 201 Cook Road in central Augusta.

The fire was reported at 12:39 a.m. at the home on a street near Kennedy Drive that’s lined with one-story wood and brick homes.

Most of the damage was on the back of the house, where flames burned through the roof.

No one was home when the fire started.

Fire investigators planned to visit the scene later in the day once the sun came up.

