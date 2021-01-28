Advertisement

Don’t be alarmed by Fort Gordon training this morning

This is the McKenna Gate of Fort Gordon.
This is the McKenna Gate of Fort Gordon.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 8:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT GORDON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - From 9:30-10:30 this morning, Eisenhower Army Medical Center will be conducting training at the reviewing stand on Barton Field using 5.56 mm blanks and smoke grenades.

The training will include inbound and outbound helicopter flights.

A Fort Gordon spokesman urged nearby residents to stay alert for approaching aircraft near Barton Field and not to be alarmed.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Theondra Ransom
Deputies reveal details on I-20 road rage shooting
Kenyarda Ketrelle Berrian, 36.
Burke County school district ex-staffer arrested on sex assault charge
Jennifer Watkins
Family, community mourn loss of educator in Columbia County
Richmond County school bus
Two Richmond County schools transition to home learning due to virus
This GDOT traffic camera shows rescue operations taking place at 8:15 a.m. Jan. 27, 2021, on...
Crash causes major traffic snags, minor injuries near Grovetown

Latest News

State Superintendent Molly Spearman said Wednesday in an education committee meeting, that when...
SC superintendent cites new CDC guidelines, pushes for return to classrooms
South Carolina State House
South Carolina House aims to rewrite vaccine allocation plan
A worker at the Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections works to process absentee...
Georgia bill would require copy of ID for mail-in voting
Phone
AU Health flooded by phone calls about vaccinations