Don’t be alarmed by Fort Gordon training this morning

FORT GORDON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - From 9:30-10:30 this morning, Eisenhower Army Medical Center will be conducting training at the reviewing stand on Barton Field using 5.56 mm blanks and smoke grenades.

The training will include inbound and outbound helicopter flights.

A Fort Gordon spokesman urged nearby residents to stay alert for approaching aircraft near Barton Field and not to be alarmed.

