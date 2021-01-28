Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Winds will be picking up between 15-20 mph as the front moves through. Cooler air will be moving in behind the front with lows dropping to the upper 30s and low 40s early this morning.

Today will be a beautiful day with sunshine and cooler highs in the mid to low 50s. Winds will be a little breezy out of the north-northwest between 10-15 mph early then decreasing to 8-12 mph in the afternoon.

Friday morning will be cold with lows expected to be down in the upper 20s. Mostly sunny skies expected Friday with high pressure over the region. Highs will be seasonable in the mid to upper 50s. Winds will be variable during the day generally less than 10 mph.

We are expecting to get back down in the upper 20s and low 30s by early Saturday morning. Saturday currently looks dry with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs near 60. Clouds will be increasing during the day as our next system heads approaches from the southwest.

Another rain maker looks to move in late Saturday into Sunday. A warm front is expected to bring the chance for rain Saturday night into early Sunday. The main cold front side of the system will move through Sunday into Sunday night. Rain totals for Sunday’s system look to be between 0.25-0.75″. Highs on Sunday will be warmer in the mid 60s. Winds are expected to be a little breezy as the system moves through between 10-15 mph.

We are expecting dry conditions by Monday morning with lows in the mid 40s. Mostly sunny skies expected Monday with highs in the mid 50s. Monday is expected to remain breezy with winds sustained between 12-18 mph.

Tuesday and Wednesday next week look seasonal and dry with highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 30s.

