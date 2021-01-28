Advertisement

Columbia County names superintendent in unanimous vote

By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County has named a new superintendent after whittling down from a list of three finalists.

Steven Flynt got the nod in a unanimous vote during a specially called meeting Thursday afternoon.

Flynt, an associate superintendent in Gwinnett County, beat out other finalists Penny Jackson, the district’s current associate superintendent, and Michelle Sherman, the district’s current assistant superintendent.

Board members said it was a tough decision but they feel as though they have the best candidate and are excited for what he has in store.

The school board was supposed to vote on the finalists in their meeting Tuesday night.

But the board decided to push that vote back until Thursday.

Current Superintendent Dr. Sandra Carraway is expected to stay in her position until June 30.

