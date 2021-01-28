Advertisement

Calif. Democrat aims to kick Ga. congresswoman out of U.S. House

FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, file photo, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., wears a...
FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, file photo, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., wears a "Trump Won" face mask as she arrives on the floor of the House to take her oath of office on opening day of the 117th Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington.(Erin Scott/Pool Photo via AP, File)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 6:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A resolution is being drafted to expel from Congress a U.S. representative from Georgia over her history of social media posts.

A Democratic congressman from California is drafting that resolution aimed at Republican House member Marjorie Taylor Greene.

She represents a district in northwest Georgia.

The move comes after a review of her social media from before she was elected reportedly shows some that supported violence against politicians.

Some of her posts conspiracy theories, including a video from 2019 where she confronted a survivor of the Parkland school shooting.

In a statement on Twitter, Greene said, “Over the years, I’ve had teams of people manage my pages. Many posts have been liked and shared. Some did not represent my views.”

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Theondra Ransom
Deputies reveal details on I-20 road rage shooting
Kenyarda Ketrelle Berrian, 36.
Burke County school district ex-staffer arrested on sex assault charge
Jennifer Watkins
Family, community mourn loss of educator in Columbia County
Richmond County school bus
Two Richmond County schools transition to home learning due to virus
This GDOT traffic camera shows rescue operations taking place at 8:15 a.m. Jan. 27, 2021, on...
Crash causes major traffic snags, minor injuries near Grovetown

Latest News

Rep. Tom Rice, left, gave soldier Brandon Gary, right, his first-class seat. (Source: Tom Rice...
‘You’ve earned it!’” S.C. rep gives first-class seat to soldier heading home on leave
Conspiracy theory promoter and Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia says she will...
Ga. congresswoman files impeachment articles against Joe Biden
Dennis Williams
Augusta Commissioner Dennis Williams running for mayor
Rep Barry Fleming, R-Harlem
Local lawmaker will lead review of Georgia’s election laws