Calif. Democrat aims to kick Ga. congresswoman out of U.S. House

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A resolution is being drafted to expel from Congress a U.S. representative from Georgia over her history of social media posts.

A Democratic congressman from California is drafting that resolution aimed at Republican House member Marjorie Taylor Greene.

She represents a district in northwest Georgia.

The move comes after a review of her social media from before she was elected reportedly shows some that supported violence against politicians.

Some of her posts conspiracy theories, including a video from 2019 where she confronted a survivor of the Parkland school shooting.

In a statement on Twitter, Greene said, “Over the years, I’ve had teams of people manage my pages. Many posts have been liked and shared. Some did not represent my views.”

