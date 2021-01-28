Advertisement

Aiken Electric Co-Op reports widespread outage

We have received numerous calls about a widespread outage that is affecting people in areas of Aiken County. Here is what we know.(Carly Miller)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 11:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - We have received numerous calls about a widespread outage that is affecting people in areas of Aiken County. Here is what we know.

According to the Aiken Electric Cooperative Facebook page, there was an interruption in power due to a problem with Santee Cooper’s Transmission system resulting in damage to the Aiken Electric system and area outages.

Santee Cooper has lost transmission to the following substations:

  • North Augusta
  • New Ellenton
  • Silverbluff
  • Crossroads
  • Warrenville

Both Santee Cooper and Aiken Electric Cooperative have sent crews out to assist, however, they ask that the public be patient until all repairs can be made.

Aiken Electric’s website is experiencing technical difficulties and due to a high volume of calls outages cannot be reported by phone or online at this time.

Posted by Aiken Electric Cooperative, INC on Wednesday, January 27, 2021

