13-foot great white shark pings near Myrtle Beach

By Nick Doria
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 9:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A great white shark tagged in Nova Scotia recently surfaced off the coast of the Grand Strand.

Mahone, a 13-foot great white weighing more than 1,700 pounds, pinged near Myrtle Beach on Jan. 16, according to OCEARCH.

Tagged near Lunenburg, Nova Scotia last October, Mahone is the largest male shark tagged by OCEARCH in Canadian waters.

According to OCEARCH, he was named after the Mahone Bay.

Click here to track Mahone’s journey.

