1 person shot in north Aiken, according to authorities
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 10:06 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person was shot this morning in north Aiken, according to authorities.
The shooting was reported around 8:30 a.m. near the intersection of Hampton Avenue and Chesterfield Street, according to Aiken Department of Public Safety Lt. Jennifer Hayes.
The victim was a male, and the extent of his injuries was unknown, Hayes said.
The shooting is still under investigation, according to Hayes.
Shootings in the past few days in the CSRA have been keeping authorities busy:
- In an incident just before 3 p.m. Tuesday, a pregnant woman was shot in front of her home on Drayton Drive in Augusta. She gave birth after the shooting, and she and the baby were doing fine.
- On Monday morning, two men were shot in an apparent road rage incident along Interstate 20 near Grovetown. One victim was stable and the other was critical after they were transported to Doctors hospital. A truck driver was arrested.
- Also on Monday, a male victim was shot around 4 p.m. in the 500 block of Boy Scout Road in Augusta. The victim was conscious, but was unable to provide a description of the person who shot him.
- On Saturday night, deputies responded to a shooting in the 1600 block of Olive Road in Augusta, where a male victim inside a vehicle had been shot in the leg. Authorities are looking for a suspect.
- On Friday, a male was wounded in the leg in a shooting 10th Avenue.
- Last Thursday night, a shooting on Etterlee Road left 50-year-old Jerry L. Harden dead. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has charged Alec Hadden with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
