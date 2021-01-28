Advertisement

1 person shot in north Aiken, according to authorities

Jan. 28, 2021
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person was shot this morning in north Aiken, according to authorities.

The shooting was reported around 8:30 a.m. near the intersection of Hampton Avenue and Chesterfield Street, according to Aiken Department of Public Safety Lt. Jennifer Hayes.

The victim was a male, and the extent of his injuries was unknown, Hayes said.

The shooting is still under investigation, according to Hayes.

Shootings in the past few days in the CSRA have been keeping authorities busy:

