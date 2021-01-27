What caused residents to be pushed out of an Augusta Motel 6?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Construction was going on all day at a Motel 6 in Augusta after code enforcement shut the hotel down. Guests staying there were left to pick up the pieces as they were forced out.

One resident, who wished to remain anonymous, was upset by the way the motel handled the situation.

“I returned to the hotel to pack up and as we were packing up, they were saying like, ‘you need to hurry. You need to hurry,’” the resident said.

It was a feeling of chaos for everyone at the Motel 6 on Boy Scout Road on Tuesday.

More than 30 to 40 people were given no more than an hour to move their entire lives out of their hotel rooms, stuffing garbage bags and shopping carts full of clothes and personal belongings.

“To have the one thing, the stability that I needed, ripped out from underneath me and in a moment’s notice having to try to come up with something, having to come up with something on the fly, that’s what bothered me more than anything,” the resident said.

Augusta Code Enforcement said they had a regular inspection at the motel last week. They determined there was a water leak causing structural damage, forcing guests to evacuate quickly following Tuesday’s inspection.

“There were families and there were some people that have been there for six months because that’s the only option that they have,” the resident explained.

The Augusta Housing Community Development helped 25 to 30 people and families find a place to stay. They have six hotel partners that help house families in need.

“What you had yesterday is you have persons who are given a choice to sort of live in these situations and these standards. So, if they’re living in these standards, then they need to be of a quality standard and they need to be decent, safe, and sanitary,” Hawthorne Welcher with the housing development said.

Code enforcement says the hotel only found out their guests had to move out hours before they asked them to leave. But residents feel the hotel didn’t do enough.

“This should not have fallen on us to pick up the slack where the hotel slacked off,” a resident said.

Motel 6 did say they will give a full refund back to their residents. That will take three to five business days, but residents say that is still money they don’t have to try and find a place to stay.

