Wadley police seek missing 80-year-old man

Frank Johnson, 80, is missing.
Frank Johnson, 80, is missing.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 1:45 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WADLEY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Wadley police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 80-year-old man.

Frank Johnson was reported missing Jan. 20 after not being seen since the night before at his Bell Court residence in the Jefferson County community.

He suffers from diabetes and dementia and left his home without his daily medication, according to police.

He is described as 6 feet tall and weighing 200 pounds, Authorities released an image of him.

Anyone with information is urged to call 478-252-9401.

