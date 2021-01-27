Crash causes major traffic snags, minor injuries near Grovetown

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A four-vehicle crash caused traffic problems on eastbound Interstate 20 near Grovetown.

The wreck happened about 7:45 a.m. Wednesday near mile marker 189 west of Chamblin Road.

Three cars and a truck were involved, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

The initial report to Columbia County dispatchers was a vehicle fire along I-20. The call was soon amended to a traffic accident.

Injuries were minor, according to Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Steve Morris.

Traffic monitoring systems showed eastbound traffic at a standstill for at least an hour between Appling-Harlem and Lewiston roads.

Morris said all lanes were open by 9:10 a.m.

