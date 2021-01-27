Advertisement

Crash causes major traffic snags, minor injuries near Grovetown

This GDOT traffic camera shows rescue operations taking place at 8:15 a.m. Jan. 27, 2021, on...
This GDOT traffic camera shows rescue operations taking place at 8:15 a.m. Jan. 27, 2021, on eastbound I-20 west of Chamblin Road, where three cars and a truck were involved in a crash.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 8:05 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A four-vehicle crash caused traffic problems on eastbound Interstate 20 near Grovetown.

The wreck happened about 7:45 a.m. Wednesday near mile marker 189 west of Chamblin Road.

Three cars and a truck were involved, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

The initial report to Columbia County dispatchers was a vehicle fire along I-20. The call was soon amended to a traffic accident.

Injuries were minor, according to Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Steve Morris.

Traffic monitoring systems showed eastbound traffic at a standstill for at least an hour between Appling-Harlem and Lewiston roads.

Morris said all lanes were open by 9:10 a.m.

MORE | Deputies reveal details on I-20 road rage shooting

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Watkins
Family, community mourn loss of educator in Columbia County
Theondra Trimaine Ransom
‘I was just trying to get out of the way’: How I-20 road rage shooting unfolded
Residents at an Augusta area hotel chain were told to leave by hotel management with many of...
Residents forced out of Augusta hotel with little notice
Deputies are responding to a gunshot wound on Drayton Dr.
‘Thank God they’re OK’: Woman gives birth after being shot in Augusta
Walmart offering COVID-19 shots in Waynesboro, North Augusta, Orangeburg

Latest News

Aaron
Saying goodbye to baseball great Hank Aaron
S.C. bill
Debate continues over S.C. abortion legislation
House
Why Georgia lawmaker was kicked off the House floor
COVID-19
COVID-19 updates: State stats, local vaccine plans, educator death and more