Two Richmond County schools transition to home learning due to virus

Richmond County school bus
Richmond County school bus(WRDW)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 6:31 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County School System has transitioned two schools to at-home instruction due to increased coronavirus activity at the schools.

Effective January 28, the following schools will start at-home learning:

  • Sand Hills GNETS will reopen on February 8, 2021.
  • Glenn Hills Middle School will reopen on February 3, 2021.

There is no impact on students currently learning virtually.

Parents with students at these schools who would like to order meals for pick up should call 706-826-1122.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

