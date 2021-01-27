Two Richmond County schools transition to home learning due to virus

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County School System has transitioned two schools to at-home instruction due to increased coronavirus activity at the schools.

Effective January 28, the following schools will start at-home learning:

Sand Hills GNETS will reopen on February 8, 2021.

Glenn Hills Middle School will reopen on February 3, 2021.

There is no impact on students currently learning virtually.

Parents with students at these schools who would like to order meals for pick up should call 706-826-1122.

